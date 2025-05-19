Mangum (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays on Tuesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Mangum's progress from a left groin strain has been slow, but he seems to have turned a corner recently. It sounds like he could move up to Triple-A Durham later this week, with a return to the Rays coming not long after that if all goes well. Mangum was slashing .338/.384/.397 before getting hurt, but with Josh Lowe back in the fold and Chandler Simpson now on the scene, it's unclear what role awaits Mangum in Tampa Bay.