Mangum is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday after exiting Wednesday's 7-6 win over Arizona in 11 innings due to left groin tightness, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Mangum grounded out in both of his plate appearances before he was lifted prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to the injury. He told Bass after the game that he isn't too concerned about the injury, but even if the MRI reveals nothing serious, Mangum would seem unlikely to play in Thursday's series finale. The 29-year-old rookie has been a pleasant surprise for the Rays and fantasy managers alike through the first month of the season, batting .338 with eight stolen bases, seven RBI and seven runs over 21 games.