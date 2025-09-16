Mangum went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 2-1 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays.

The Tampa Bay outfielder nabbed second off Toronto reliever Jeff Hoffman in the ninth to become the third Rays player to reach the 25-steal mark this season (following Jose Caballero and Chandler Simpson). Since the All-Star break, Mangum has been a regular in the lineup, playing roughly 85 percent of the time (45 out of the team's 53 games) and hitting .273 (41-for-150) with 12 stolen bases, 13 runs scored and eight RBI. Overall, he is now slashing .295/.332/.363 with 36 runs scored and 36 RBI in 387 plate appearances.