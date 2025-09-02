Mangum went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Mangum has hit well lately, going 12-for-23 (.522) over his last six games. Despite the hot bat, he's still confined to a strong-side platoon role for the Rays, primarily sharing center field with Everson Pereira. Mangum is up to 21 steals on 25 attempts this season, and he's added a .291/.324/.364 slash line with two home runs, 34 RBI, 34 runs scored, 16 doubles and one triple through 344 plate appearances.