Mangum is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mangum will hit the bench against Angels southpaw Tyler Anderson after the outfielder had started in each of the Rays' previous three contests. The 29-year-old rookie is a switch hitter, but he's been far more effective against righties (117 wRC+, .338 wOBA) than lefties (27 wRC+, .208 wOBA) this season.