Adam earned a save against the Guardians on Friday, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

With Rays closer Pete Fairbanks having thrown 28 pitches Thursday, Adam was summoned to protect a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning. He struck out the side on 14 pitches and earned his fourth save of the year to along with 17 holds. On the season, the righty owns a 1.71 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB over 42 innings.