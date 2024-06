Adam (4-1) didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins.

Adam entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied 2-2 and turned in his eighth scoreless performance in his last 10 appearances. He has a 9:1 K:BB in that span, though he has allowed three earned runs. While Pete Fairbanks (thumb) isn't expected to be sidelined long, Adam could get a short-term look in save scenarios.