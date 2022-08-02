site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Jeremy Walker: Sent to Rays
RotoWire Staff
Walker was traded to the Rays from the Giants on Monday in exchange for utility man Ford Proctor, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walker has pitched at the Triple-A level all season and owns a 6.88 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 35.1 innings. The Rays will see if they can make a tweak or two to get him back on track.
