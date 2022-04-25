Walker (shoulder) made his second appearance for Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, tossed 1.2 scoreless innings while allowing two baserunners.

While he recovered from a shoulder injury, Walker hadn't pitched in affiliated ball since 2019 before he made a two-inning rehab appearance at Single-A on April 15. After checking out fine following that outing, Walker was activated from Sacramento's 7-day injured list last Tuesday. The right-hander -- who previously made six big-league appearances with Atlanta in 2019 -- is expected to spent the majority of the 2022 campaign with the Giants' Triple-A affiliate.