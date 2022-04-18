Walker (shoulder) struck out four and gave up two runs on four hits and no walks over two innings during a rehab appearance with Low-A San Jose in Friday's 3-0 loss to Fresno.

Walker's 33-pitch appearance marked his first action in affiliated ball since 2019, when he covered 9.1 innings over six outings at the big-league level with Atlanta. The right-hander has missed the last two seasons while recovering from a shoulder injury and is expected to settle at Triple-A Sacramento once he completes his rehab assignment.