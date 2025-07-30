Aranda went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

Aranda left the yard for just the second time this month with a solo blast to right center in the third inning. Tuesday was his third multi-hit effort over the last six games, and he's reached base safely in nine straight. Aranda is enjoying a breakout season and currently ranks third in the American League in batting average (.315) and on-base percentage (.396) and is sixth in OPS (.876).