Fleming is expected to work in bulk relief behind opener Trevor Kelley in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Despite working as a traditional starter in his last turn through the rotation May 17 and tossing five scoreless frames, Fleming will return to the bulk-relief role that he's typically filled over the past few weeks. Kelley is slated to open Monday's game and will presumably work 1-to-2 innings before giving way to Fleming, who should be the Rays pitcher most likely to qualify for a win. Even so, Fleming has yet to factor into a decision in any of his nine appearances on the campaign, despite working three or more innings on every occasion.