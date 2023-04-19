Fleming is expected to work as a bulk reliever behind Calvin Faucher in Friday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays have confirmed that Faucher will make a second straight start after he worked 2.2 innings as an opener in front of Fleming in last Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Topkin notes that the Rays plan to have Faucher cover around four innings Friday, and while Fleming should still be in good position to factor into any decision assuming that he's the first man out of the bullpen, the southpaw may end up serving as more of a piggyback option behind Faucher rather than a primary pitcher. The arrangement will likely lower Fleming's overall innings ceiling and could result in him transitioning into more of a full-time relief role if Faucher continues to build up his innings and pitches in his subsequent outings.