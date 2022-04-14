Fleming will start Thursday's game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 25-year-old is will replace Luis Patino (oblique) in Tampa Bay's rotation, and he'll work as a traditional starter Thursday rather than follow an opener. Fleming picked up the win Saturday with 3.1 scoreless innings, so he's already stretched out as a long reliever. The left-hander threw 38 pitches in that contest and should be able to extend his workload in the range of 50-to-60 pitches against Oakland, which could make it difficult for him to reach the five necessary innings to qualify for a potential win.