Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters before Friday's game versus San Diego that Fleming will not need to undergo surgery on his left elbow, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

"We'll be able to get a ball in [Fleming's] hands," Cash said. Fleming is currently on the 60-day injured list after an MRI revealed a cartilage buildup, but the southpaw won't need to undergo an operation, and he could be back pitching with the Rays in the back of their rotation by the end of July.