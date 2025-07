Lowe went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base Monday against the Yankees.

Lowe has had a poor July, but he's on a strong five-game run. He's gone 6-for-17 with three RBI and a stolen base in that span, with Monday's bag marking his seventh of the season. Lowe has settled into the fifth spot in the order against right-handed pitching but still sits against most lefties.