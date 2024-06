Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single during Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.

Lowe has been slow to reacclimate at the plate following his IL stint in late May, entering Tuesday's game 2-for-24 with 12 strikeouts since being activated June 5. However, he showed signs of life against the Twins, launching his third home run of the season and generating his third multi-hit game in 24 appearances.