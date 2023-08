Lowe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Yankees.

Lowe struggled in July, maintaining just a .197 average paired with a 34.3 percent strikeout rate. However, he did manage to end the month on a positive note, collecting at least one hit in four of his last five games to go along with five RBI and three runs scored. Despite hisstruggles, the Rays have mostly stuck to playing Lowe in a strong-side platoon role in right field -- though he does occasionally sit against righties.