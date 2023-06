Lowe Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times for Sunday's game against San Diego, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe's .281/.329/.512 season slash line represents a very encouraging step forward, as do his 11 homers and 17 steals. It hasn't made him immune to Tampa Bay's policy of heavy rotation, however, so he'll hit the bench after falling into a 1-for-16 slump over his last six games. Manuel Margot will take over in right field.