Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Giants with right oblique tightness and is day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe was a late scratch Saturday, with Everson Pereira getting added to the lineup. Oblique strains typically result in an injured list stint, but for now the team is labeling Lowe as day-to-day with tightness. The Rays are scheduled to face righty Logan Webb on Sunday.