Lowe went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI on Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Lowe helped the Rays jump out to a big lead with a three-run homer in the first inning, his first long ball since Aug. 29 and 19th of the season. Though his power production has fallen of late, Lowe has found other ways to be productive as he's swiped six bases and maintained a .278 batting average across 20 games in September.