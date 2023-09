Lowe went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Monday against the Red Sox.

Lowe tallied his 28th stolen base of the season and has been particularly aggressive and efficient on the basepaths of late. Across his last 10 starts, he's hit .351 while swiping four bases and scoring six runs. His performance and playing time dipped in July, but Lowe has bounced back by hitting .337 with four homers and 15 RBI across his last 26 games.