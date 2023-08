Lowe went 4-for-8 with a home run, four RBI, two runs and a walk in Saturday's doubleheader split with the Angels.

Most of Lowe's production came in Game 1, when he drove in three runs and collected three hits, including a solo shot off Chase Silseth. The outfielder knocked in another run in the nightcap, marking his fourth straight game with at least one RBI. Lowe has gone 8-for-18 with a pair of long balls, eight RBI and four runs over that four-game stretch.