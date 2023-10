Lowe is starting in right field and batting cleanup Wednesday in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Rangers.

Lowe was not in the lineup for Game 1, although he did come off the bench to draw a walk as a pinch-hitter. He'll not only enter the batting order for Game 2 but do so as the cleanup hitter, pushing Manuel Margot over to center field and Jose Siri to the bench.