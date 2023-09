Lowe was added to the Rays' lineup Saturday against the Orioles and will hit fourth while playing right field, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Lowe was originally out of the lineup, but Luke Raley (undisclosed) was scratched after suffering an undisclosed injury. Lowe has only two hits across his last 15 at-bats, though he has only an 18.8 percent strikeout rate in that span.