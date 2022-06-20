Lowe is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Lowe wasn't in the lineup for the Triple-A club Sunday, and he'll ultimately head to Tampa Bay to rejoin the Rays ahead of their series opener against the Yankees. The 24-year-old had a 38.0 percent strikeout rate over 19 games with the Rays to begin the year but has cut down to a 20.6 percent strikeout rate in the minors over 15 games since the start of June. In spite of his struggles in the big leagues early in the season, Lowe should see regular playing time once he's called up Monday.