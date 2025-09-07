Lowe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

Lowe drew a walk in the second inning before putting the Rays on the board with a solo homer in the fifth. The 27-year-old has picked up four multi-hit efforts in his past eight games, piling up six extra-base hits, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a steal in that span. On the season, he's slashing .243/.309/.404 with 10 homers, 37 RBI, 53 runs scored and 17 steals across 373 plate appearances.