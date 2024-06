Lowe went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 10-3 win over the Pirates.

The 26-year-old outfielder touched up Luis Ortiz for both his long balls, hooking a third-inning slider out to right field for a solo shot before lofting a fastball to left-center in the sixth for a three-run blast. Lowe has five homers on the season in 27 games, with three of them coming in the last four contests. If he can stay healthy, he seems poised for a big surge heading into the All-Star break.