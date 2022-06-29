Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The rookie will take a seat for the first time since being called up from Triple-A Durham on June 20. While starting in each of the past seven games, Lowe went 5-for-28 with a double, a stolen base, three runs and an RBI while striking out 12 times. Top center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (hip) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list this weekend, and Lowe's lack of production in a full-time role thus far could put him in danger of losing out on steady at-bats.