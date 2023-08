Lowe went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Lowe's fourth-inning homer off Ross Stripling was his 15th of the year, though just his second in his last 21 games. While he's cooled off in the power department, Lowe's tallied at least one hit in 10 of his previous 13 games, going 14-for-47 (.298) in that span. Overall, the 25-year-old outfielder's slashing .272/.315/.482 with 59 RBI, 49 runs scored and 24 steals across 362 plate appearances this season.