Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Lowe (hip) will be ready for full baseball activities in "probably another week if all goes well." Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's a little longer than hoped, as Lowe had seemed poised to resume activities later this week. The outfielder is dealing with left hip inflammation which has limited him to just two games so far this spring. Opening Day availability doesn't seem to be in danger just yet, but Lowe is looking at a pretty tight window.