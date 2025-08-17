Lowe has been removed from the starting lineup ahead of Saturday's game versus San Francisco, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe was originally penciled in to play right field and bat sixth, but he was scratched about an hour before the start of the contest. It's not immediately clear if his removal was due to an injury or for another reason. In Lowe's stead, Jake Mangum is sliding over from center field to right while Everson Pereira is getting a start in center.