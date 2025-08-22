Lowe went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Lowe has gone 1-for-8 with a walk and five strikeouts over two games since returning from right oblique tightness. He wasn't hitting all that well prior to the injury, batting just .154 (6-for-39) over the 11 games before he stepped out of the lineup for a few days. The outfielder has offered mediocre category coverage this year, posting 13 steals, seven home runs, 29 RBI, 40 runs scored and a .226/.293/.362 slash line over 78 contests.