Lowe is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Miami.

Lowe went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in the Rays' blowout win over the Marlins on Tuesday, but he'll grab some pine in Wednesday's series finale with left-hander Jesus Luzardo toeing the slab. Lowe has slashed just .191/.244/.310 in 45 plate appearances versus lefties this year.