Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday against the Yankees.

Lowe has struggled for most of the season but has shown some limited signs of turning things around of late. He has at least one hit in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-25 with a home run, five RBI, two runs scored and one stolen base. Lowe still has only seven home runs with a .152 ISO across 255 plate appearances on the campaign.