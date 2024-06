Lowe went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Pirates.

Lowe blasted two home runs Friday and ended the Rays' series in Pittsburgh 6-for-11 with three runs scored, five RBI and a stolen base. After an injury-filled start to the season, Lowe has started to come around at the plate by tallying three multi-hit performances in his last six starts.