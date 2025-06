Lowe 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and three runs scored Friday against the Tigers.

Lowe has had an up-and-down June but has at least one hit in six of his last seven games. He scored multiple runs in a contest for the second time in that span Friday, and he's gone a total of 7-for-23 with one home run, four RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base since June 13.