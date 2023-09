Lowe is not in the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot and Harold Ramirez will start across the outfield as the Rays roll with an all-right-handed lineup versus Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. The lefty-swinging Lowe has slashed just .220/.270/.390 in 63 plate appearances this year against southpaws.