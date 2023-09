Lowe went 3-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Red Sox.

His second-inning shot off Brayan Bello proved to be the only offense Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay bullpen would need. Lowe has hit safely in nine straight starts, batting .389 (14-for-36) over that stretch to boost his season slash line to .290/.333/.496 with 20 homers, 32 steals, 69 runs and 81 RBI in 133 contests.