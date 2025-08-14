Lowe went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Athletics.

Lowe drove in a run with a ground-rule double in the first inning and then stole second base in the ninth frame. He has struggled to get on track at the plate for much of the season, though he has a double in three consecutive games. Lowe has also gotten more aggressive on the basepaths, as six of his 12 stolen bases for the campaign have come in his last 15 games.