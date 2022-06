Lowe went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

The rookie also struck out three times, continuing the contact issues that originally got him demoted in early May. Lowe has gone 2-for-15 with seven Ks over four games since returning to the Rays' lineup, but with Kevin Kiermaier (hip) and Manuel Margot (knee) both out of action for Tampa Bay, the 24-year-old top prospect will be given a chance to figure things out in the majors.