Lowe went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases Tuesday against Seattle.

Lowe has started to heat up at the plate, as he's gone 11-for-30 with three homers, seven RBI and six runs scored across his last eight games. He's also shown a desire to steal bases, swiping three bags across his last three starts. Though Lowe had an injured-plagued first half of the season, he appears ready to deliver on lofty preseason expectations in the final months of the campaign.