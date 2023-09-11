Lowe went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Mariners.

Lowe played a key role in Tampa Bay's victory and continued his surge to close the season. Since the All-Star break, he's maintained a 21.7 percent strikeout while recording six homers, 23 runs scored, 25 RBI and nine stolen bases across 161 plate appearances. Lowe still sits against the majority of left-handed pitchers -- cutting into his count stat upside -- but he's taken a significant step forward in skills this season.