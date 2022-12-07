Kelly was selected by the Rockies with the sixth overall pick during the 2022 Rule 5 draft and subsequently traded to the Rays in exchange for cash considerations.

Kelly was selected by Cleveland in the 19th round of the 2019 first-year player draft but didn't make his full-season debut in the minors until 2021. He began the 2022 season at Double-A Akron but spent most of the year at Triple-A Columbus. Over 48 appearances (one start) between those clubs, he posted a 2.04 ERA, 75:22 K:BB and 1.12 WHIP in 57.1 innings. He'll now join an organization in Tampa Bay with a history of success developing pitchers.