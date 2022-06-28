Kiermaier (hip) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored while playing six innings in center field Tuesday in a rehab game for the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

The Rays placed Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list June 21 due to an inflamed left hip, but he appears to have responded well to the cortisone shot he received to address the swelling. His ability to start up a rehab assignment just one week after landing on the IL suggests that Kiermaier could be on track to rejoin the Rays when first eligible Friday. Once Kiermaier is back in the fold, Brett Phillips will likely move into a fourth-outfielder role for Tampa Bay.