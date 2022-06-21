The Rays placed Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left hip inflammation.
Kiermaier was one of two Tampa Bay outfielders to hit the IL on Tuesday, as Manuel Margot (knee) was also deactivated. Margot's injury is considered the more serious of the two, but Kiermaier's inflamed left hip will still keep him out for at least the next week and a half. Tampa Bay called up outfielder Luke Raley to replace Kiermaier on the 26-man active roster, but Brett Phillips is expected to serve as the primary fill-in for Kiermaier in center field.