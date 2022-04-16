site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not in Saturday's lineup
Kiermaier isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Kiermaier started in each of the least three games, but he went just 1-for-8 with two strikeouts. Brett Phillips will take his place in center field and bat seventh.
