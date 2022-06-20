Patino (oblique) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino will be making his fourth rehab appearance overall and his second overall with Durham following a two-start stint in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. In his initial outing for Durham, Patino built up to 2.2 innings and 46 pitches, so he may need another rehab start beyond Tuesday's outing to get fully stretched out. Though Patino broke camp as a member of the Tampa Bay rotation before suffering the oblique strain in his season debut April 11, he could have to settle for a multi-inning relief role with the big club once he's activated from the 60-day injured list.