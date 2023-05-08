Patino has been moved to the bullpen at Triple-A Durham, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino threw a scoreless inning Saturday for Durham in his first relief appearance of the season following a 6.66 ERA in six starts. While it doesn't necessarily look like a permanent move, if Patino helps the Rays in 2023 it seems like it will be as a reliever. "The best version that we saw of Luis was probably in (2021), I think when he was coming out of the bullpen for us," manager Kevin Cash said. "He was very, very powerful."