Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Patino will return to Durham after being called up to start Thursday versus the Royals. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out four on his way to a win. Kevin Herget will replace him on the major-league roster and is set to make his MLB debut as a 31-year-old. Patino will remain top candidate for a call-up down the stretch.
